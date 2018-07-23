Gala Day fun for all at St. Combs

Cloudy skies didn’t stop crowds from attending the 2018 St. Combs Gala at the weekend.

On Saturday, July 21, participants arrived to take part in the Princesses, Pirates and Knights themed St. Combs Beach Treasure Hunt.

Jon Pritikin amazed the crowd with his strength

The brave Knights from the Doric Reenactment were on hand to judge the wide range of costumes on show and treated the kids to an impromptu sword battle.

At noon the St. Combs Gala Day officially kicked off to the rousing beat of the Dezibel Drummers who headed the procession into the play park.

A number of superheroes and Tyrant the T-Rex were on hand all afternoon for photo opportunities with their fans.

Local dancers from the Burnett School of Dance and K-Dance gave a great display of traditional and contemporary dances, while in the hall the Critter Keeper showed his amazing collection of animals.

The Dezibel Drummers led the procession to start off the St. Combs Gala Day

Guinness World Record holder strongman Jon Pritikin from California rolled up frying pans, bended iron bars with his teeth, and shattered baseball bats in his hands.

Also keeping the crowds entertained were the knights, foot soldiers and peasants from Doric Reenactment.

The Vehicle Show was full to bursting with a huge variety of vintage cars, motor cycles and trucks and speciality more modern vehicles.

The day finished with the Gala Dance and Dark Horse helped the crowd dance away any remaining energy.

Gala proceeds will go back into local clubs, activities and causes.