Gardenstown bus service gets repreive

Cuts to poorly performing council-supported bus services came into effect on Monday (April 15), but the Banff and Gardenstown to Fraserburgh service has received a reprieve after work to accommodate community feedback.

The bus link was due to be removed due to budget pressures within the transportation service, having been identified as among the least value for money.

However, budget has now been found to allow a continuation of the service for now.

The local community is now being encouraged to make use of the service as passenger numbers will continue to be monitored to assess value for money.

The Gardenstown service will run until at least March 31 next year, with no change in the current arrangements.

Stagecoach is also extending a number of Monday to Friday journeys on the same service to/front Chalmers Hospital/health centre.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of transportation, Ewan Wallace, said: “This process has been all about operating within the budgets we have available, while minimising the impact for individuals and communities where possible.

“The routes selected for service withdrawals and reductions were chosen primarily because they were not being used as well as would be expected to justify the money spent by the council to support them.

“However, in the case of Gardenstown, there were strong feelings in the community about the adverse impact on the local area.

“We have listened to that and adapted our plans as best we could - hopefully this service will now be better used than before.”

He added: “In due course we will conduct a further review of the way the council supports all bus services across Aberdeenshire to ensure we are using the available money in the most effective way possible.”

All other supported bus service cuts previously publicised took effect from Monday as planned.

You can see routes affected at http://bit.ly/2MMNiTi