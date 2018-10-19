Gearing up for another spectacular Aden-een

This year’s Shell-sponsored Aden-een at Aden Country Park is shaping up to be another cracker.

The colourful spectacle - now in its tenth year - is being staged at Mintlaw on Friday, November 2.

A mile-long walk meanders through the woods where the 18 groups will be performing in clearings along the way

Local folk are being encouraged to get their tickets now to join in the celebration of culture and community in the beautiful surrounds of Aden Country Park as young people bursting with energy and enthusiasm create an extravaganza of delight.

Tickets are available from MACBI, Aden Country Park Gift Shop, Encounter Cafe, Modo HQ, Peterhead Community Centre, R&S Dyga (Fraserburgh) and the BDP office at Maud. Tickets are also available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/modo but a booking fee applies.

The Shell Fireworks Parades bring together and engages hundreds of participants from across Aberdeenshire, giving young people real and transferable skills and experiences as they create routines, props and performances for the big event.

This year, organisers Modo have a host of dance groups, drama groups, primary schools, academies and music group taking part from Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Mintlaw and surrounding areas.

Aden-een is made up of a walk through the woods and a spectacular fireworks display.

The woods are open from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and then again from 8pm to 9pm with the fireworks at 7.45pm, so that you can either do the walk before or after the fireworks.

Within the courtyard there will be groups providing entertainment from 6pm onwards and there will be a wide selection of catering.

For those who have enjoyed the event in the previous years but would like to get more involved, there are the opportunities to support the event by volunteering as a marshall or

by assisting with the groups on the night.

For more information contact Modo on 01779 600020 or email info@modo.org.uk