Get Fit Fraserburgh a smash hit in Broch

The sun shone on another bumper Super Saturday in Fraserburgh at the weekend.

Hundreds of local folk turned out to enjoy the ‘Get Fit Fraserburgh’-themed event and support local shops and traders in the process.

On hand with a spot of bicycle security marking were the local Police Scotland Youth Volunteers. Picture: Johnny Johnston

A delighted coordinator, Alison Noble of Fraserburgh Development Trust, said: “Many thanks to all the stallholders, visitors, entertainers, volunteers and helpers who turned out at our Get Fit Fraserburgh event on Saturday.

“We were blessed with sunshine throughout the day and it was great to see so many people participating in our activity tasters including football and cricket. We also had some new businesses in attendance which was great and a number of the food-related stalls sold out such was the demand for their excellent produce.”

Among those offering sporting activities were Fraserburgh FC in the Community and Fraserburgh Cricket Club.

There were a host of tasty treats on offer provided by local outlets and prepared in the tasting gazebo by Fraserburgh Rotarians, not forgetting a much-needed spot of ice cream from well-known firm Bicocchi’s.

There were a host of tasty treats on offer provided by local outlets including Tesco. Picture: Johnny Johnston

Fiona Stott of Boogie Bounce got local people up on their feet for a spot of healthy zumba and hoopla hola, while the Mutiny Tribal Belly Dancers impressed with their performances. Also on hand with a spot of bicycle security marking were the local Police Scotland Youth Volunteers.

For the children, the day was a hive of fun activity with the usual lucky dip, hook-a-duck, bouncy castle and the Balloon Mannie Norn Bichan.

Looking ahead to the ‘Back to the Future’ event on August 11 which will celebrate the town’s rich heritage, Alison added: “We would love to hear from anyone who can perform traditional singing, music or skills. Similarly, if you have vintage vehicles it would be great to put on a show.”

You can contact Alison on 07821 198670 or email fraserburgh.super.saturdays@gmail.com