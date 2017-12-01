Gift Tree deadline looming

Buchan folk are pulling out all the stops in support of this year’s Peterhead and Fraserburgh Gift Tree Appeal.

Local businesses have been hosting gift trees where customers and staff can donate toys, clothes, books, games and other gifts for boys and girls of all ages.

An earlier appeal in the Buchanie for support for the appeal’s food drive has also had the desired effect, with some outlets and individuals taking up the cause to collect much-need foodstuffs.

Last year, a total of 280 hampers were produced thanks to financial donations and food collections to meet the demand in the towns and wider Buchan area.

But appeal coordinators are becoming increasingly aware that referral numbers are likely to increase sharply this year owing to the effect of welfare reform and pressure on working families to make ends meet.

Volunteer Peterhead Gift Tree co-ordinator Abbigail Stephen told the Buchanie: “We are delighted to see so much support for the Gift Tree across Buchan once again.

“This Friday is the deadline for gifts already – so it really is vital that you make your donations by close of play this week so we can get them out to those who need them the most.

“I would remind all gift tree hosts to advise us when they need pick-ups of donated gifts rather than wait until the last-minute as we have limited transport.”

Hosts for both gifts and food drives can email Abbigail at gifttreeappeal@outlook.com