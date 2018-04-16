Golden couple give donation to research fund

A couple from Strichen have presented more than £1,000 to the Neurological Research Fund.

Mike and Helen Morgan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 24 and asked for donations to the fund in lieu of presents.

A total of £1,200 was raised and the couple are pictured above presenting the donation to Jacqui Forbes, Parkinsons Nurse Specialist for North Aberdeenshire.

Mike said: “We would like to say thanks to everyone who donated.”

Jacqui added: “This donation will go towards research in Parkinsons and other neurological conditions in Aberdeen.

“We are very pleased and grateful to Mike and Helen for this donation.”