Graduation success for Steven

A newly-qualified nurse from Fraserburgh has seen his commitment come to fruition as he graduates from Robert Gordon University.

Steven Whyte (23) graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing (Adult Nursing) at a ceremony at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on Wednesday, December 6.

The well-deserved celebration has been a long time coming for the former Fraserburgh Academy pupil, whose university journey was nearly curtailed twice due to injury – firstly during second month of studying and then just prior to completing his final placement.

Steven said: “I initially began my time at RGU back in 2013, but had to defer for a year as I dislocated my knee for the thirteenth time and had to get surgery.

“Things were great when I restarted the course, but trust my luck I dislocated it again just two weeks before I was due to finish my final placement. However, I persevered, pushed through, got better it’s all been absolutely worth it.”

Steven’s path to nursing began at a young age when, at the age of 15, he completed a first aid course with the British Red Cross and began working at events providing first aid cover.

Steven explained: “It seemed like the ideal step forward from my volunteer work. Studying nursing would provide me with the knowledge and skills to truly care for someone in their time of need – not just physically but to be able to connect with people on an emotional level also.”

Throughout his time at RGU, Steven stood out as an example to his fellow students, volunteering as a student representative for all three years of his course and acting as a voice on behalf of his classmates.

He was also one of eight lucky students to be selected to visit Barcelona and attend the European Nursing Intensive Programme, an initiative which sees student nurses from across Europe come together to learn from each other and study the fundamental role of the nurse within a European context.

Following the end of his studies, Steven has begun his new career working for NHS Grampian within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He added: “My main goal now is to transition into becoming an Accident & Emergency nurse, with the hope of completing a post-graduate degree in Advanced Nursing Practice. RGU will be on my list of choices – as long as I can keep my knee in one piece!”