Group in bid to save lives

Aden Country Park’s allotment group has teamed up with local farmers and the Mintlaw Co-op to fundraise to buy life-saving equipment for Buchan villages.

The fundraisers hope to collect enough cash to buy three defibrillators and housing units to be located at Aden Park, Mintlaw Co-op and in the rural area.

Money has already been raised through a coffee morning held at Aden Allotments, fundraising events in the Co-op and cash donations from local farmers.

Aden Allotments chair, Paula Cordiner, said: “Each defibrillator costs roughly £1,000 including the housing unit, which protects the equipment from the weather and vandalism.

“Our total so far is £2,100 so we hav enearly reached our target.

“We are setting up free first aid training (including defibrillators), in the allotment cabin and this is open to absolutely anyone who wants to attend. Dates will be up in the notice board at Aden Allotments and Mintlaw Co-op and the courses can be day or night, with each course limited to 12.”

Paula added: “If anyone would like to make a donation to the cause and help boost our total, they can do so via Mintlaw Co-op, or cheques can be made payable to Buchan Development Partnership.”

Meanwhile, folk are being invided to the park’s allotment for Tea in the Cabin in a bid to raise fundrs for the facility.

The group has held a number of social events in the cabin in recent months which have been very popular with visitors.

Paula said: “Our Tea in the Cabin has become a monthly event and is proving popular.

“They are held on the last Saturday of the month from 10am to 3pm.Admission is via donation and the committee will also be selling james and pickles in their shop. We have been able to purchase security camers with our funds and we are looking at improving the site.”

The next event is on Saturday, September 29.