Groups benefit from Asda Green Tokens

Three community groups in Fraserburgh are celebrating after being awarded charitable grants totalling £900 from Asda Fraserburgh as part of the latest round of Green Token Given donations.

Rosehearty Rainbows, 1st Fraserburgh Scouts and Home Start have all received funds from the Asda scheme.

The Green Token Given scheme allows customers at Asda Fraserburgh to pick groups and causes close to their own hearts to gain vital funding boosts.

Recipients are awarded funds based on customers dropping a green token into one of three boxes, one for each shortlisted charity, and then at the end of the charity period, the charity with the largest amount of tokens receives £500 and the remaining two each receive £200.

Asda Fraserburgh community champion, Carolyn Taylor, said: “We are very honoured to be able to continually support local charity groups from across Fraserburgh.

“We couldn’t be happier showing our appreciation by helping as much as we can with these latest donations and raising awareness of the hard work done by all groups.”

Aimee McIntosh, Unit Leader of Rosehearty Rainbows, said: “The entire team at Rosehearty Rainbows would like to thank Asda Fraserburgh for this incredibly generous donation.

“Charitable grants and donations help us continue the work we do with the children.

“The £500 donation from the Asda Foundation is greatly appreciated and will be a huge help to us, it’s a bonus to know that we are supported by the wider local community too and would like to thank everyone who voted for us.”