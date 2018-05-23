Harbour donates film cash to causes

Three fantastic Fraserburgh causes have benefited from film monies paid to the town’s Harbour Commissioners.

It follows the recent filming of ‘We Don’t Talk About Love’ which took in areas of the port with the Harbour Commissioners opting to support local community groups with the £1,500 received.

Collecting £500 each from Commisioners’ convener Michael Murray earlier this week were Fraserburgh Mission, Junior Arts Society and the Broch Drama Group.

A spokesperson for the port said: “The Harbour Commissioners were happy for the filming to take place and they felt that the community should benefit from the fee received.”

Broch Drama Group is currently rehearsing for its performance of Grease from September 10-15, while the Junior Arts Society are preparing for a production of Sister Act from June 19-23 at the Dalrymple Hall and Arts Centre.

One of the Drama Group’s youn stars - Scott Murray - actually plays the character Stevie in the upcoming movie which follows the tale of a father who takes his teenage son’s souped-up car on joy rides around Aberdeenshire.