Health buses to offer support and advice

Two buses will be in Peterhead and Fraserburgh this week to provide health advice, support and information to anyone affected by Police Scotland's 'Operation Corner'.

Police Scotland, NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council are working together to bring the buses to the north east.

Health advice is also available at Drummers Corner

The buses were in Fraserburgh's Seaforth Street (by the Dalrymple Hall) on Monday 22 and Tuesday 23 October, before heading to Peterhead on Wednesday, October 24.

They will be in Peterhead tomorrow (Thursday, October 25) at Broad Street and Drummers Corner before returning to Fraserburgh's Seaforth Street on Friday 26 and Monday 29 October.

Clinical lead community health nurse for substance abuse, Marian Walker, said: "The buses are here to support people affected by the recent Police raids whether that be people with drug issues who are currently not in treatment, their families, or just members of the public who would like some information. Anyone can come down and speak to us."

The buses will provide a needle exchange, blood tests, naloxone kits and offer training for those who wish to take one. The kits can be used to reverse an opioid overdose and could potentially help to save someone's life.

Marion added: "If people don't want to speak to us here at the bus they can still come down and arrange an appointment to talk to us at either Buchan House, Turning Point or King Street. We will be able to offer them ongoing support."

Community health improvement adviser Shirley Buchan added: "The bus provides a relaxed environment for people to come in, have a cup of tea and a chat while also receiving advice."

While the buses are primarily focused on drug issues, they will also be able to provide help and advice for those struggling with alcohol.

The buses will be available to visit between 9am and 4pm each day.