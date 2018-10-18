Help keep our town safe and secure

The Fraserburgh Community CCTV Working Group is looking for support to raise £10,000 to ensure new CCTV cameras can be installed in the town.

The group received approval from councillors to receive a £60,000 cash boost towards the project back in September, however they were told they had to raise a further £10,000 themselves before the cash is formally released.

The total cost of the project, including a five-year maintenance package, is estimated to be around £70,000.

Speaking to the Herald, working group chair, Cllr Brian Topping, said: “We are looking for local businesses, people and groups who would like to give us some support to get in touch.

“We are keen to get the CCTV cameras at three current sites upgraded and add two additional sites that would cover Charlotte Street and Denmark Street so it would cover Deejays nightclub.

“They will be state-of-the-art dome CCTV cameras that will be able to swivel 360 degrees and while they may not prevent crime they will help to detect crime.”

Cllr Topping added: “The working group is made up of volunteers and we are all desperate to raise the money before Christmas.

“Supermarkets, offices and factories not directly in view of the cameras may not want to help as they don’t think it will benefit them, but getting the cameras up is in everyone’s interest.

“Although they aren’t in the town centre, most people who work there will frequent the town centre for shopping, going to the bank, visiting the hairdresser or while on a night out.”

Cllr Topping continued: “Any donations would be warmly appreciated, we really want this to be a real community effort with everyone involved from shop owners to local groups who may have some spare cash left over.”

For more information or to express an interest in giving a donation, please contact Cllr Topping by either calling 01346 518133 or email cllr.b.topping@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

“I would be happy to meet with those willing to help, I just hope there will be a good community effort,” Cllr Topping added.