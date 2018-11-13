Helping to restore Fraserburgh's conservation area

A free course looking at increasing awareness and understanding of the requirements necessary for carrying out work to any building which is listed, or in a conservation area, will take place on November 22 in Fraserburgh.

Fraserburgh 2021 Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme is presenting the course which will include: Specifiers for Conservation work to Traditional Buildings, Architects, Building Surveyors and other locally-based Construction Industry Professionals; as well as Representatives of Conservation

Organisations in the Fraserburgh area.

The course will include a survey and detailed inspection of a number of buildings within the Fraserburgh Conservation Area - led by the two principal Course Instructors:

Craig Wilson: A Lecturer in Building Surveying and Conservation at the Robert Gordon University’s Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment. Craig is a highly experienced and acknowledged authority on building conservation, design, finishes and materials, as well as industrial heritage and the history of architecture.

Dr. Marc Ellington: The executive director of the Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre, Marc has served on the board of major conservation organisations, including: The Historic Buildings Council; Historic Scotland; The British Heritage Commission and the Heritage Lottery Fund, and

is the recipient of a Saltire Award, 4 Civic Trust Awards and The European Heritage Award.

As delegate numbers are limited, and in order to secure your place on the Course, contact Alison Simpson, Community Engagement Officer with Fraserburgh 2021 CARS. Tel: 01467 534419 Mob: 07766 106304 Email: alison.simpson1@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

This course forms part of the Education and Training Programme of the Fraserburgh 2021 Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme - which is funded by Aberdeenshire Council, Historic Environment Scotland, and the Heritage Lottery Fund.