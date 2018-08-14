Heroine Jean is remembered

Dozens of people turned out at New Aberdour at the weekend to pay tribute to a local heroine.

A fitting memorial storyboard was unveiled telling the story of Jane Whyte.

Jeans great-great grandson Robbie Kelman and relatives

The memorial tells the tale of how the farm servant’s wife, who lived on the site, saved 15 men from a shipwreck on October 28, 1884 during a raging gale.

Jane was awarded the RNLI’s Silver Medal for her act of bravery when the mother-of-nine risked her own life to save the crew of the Dundee steamer The William Hope, which had suffered engine failure and began drifting towards the rocks off Aberdour Bay.

Mrs Whyte, who was out walking her dog at the time, spotted the incident and waded into the North Sea to catch a rope flung towards her by the desperate sailors. She wrapped it around her body and returned to shore making a lifeline for the sailors.

Through the efforts of Jean’s great-great grandson Robbie Kelman, the memorial was unveiled on Saturday in front of relatives, dignitaries and the local community.

The history of Jeans heroic efforts recalled by Robbie Kelman

A piper played a lament and flowers were laid at the ruins of Jean’s New Aberdour beach cottage, while looking on from the bay was the Fraserburgh Lifeboat.

Local folk study the historical exhibition at new Aberdour