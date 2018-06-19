Host of groups get council funds to develop projects

Councillors have approved funding for a diverse selection of groups from across Banff and Buchan.

Some £80,000 had been allocated to the Area Initiatives Fund for 2018-19 back in March this year.

The fund supports projects which promote the development of community-based initiatives supporting themes such as stronger communities, safer communities, supporting health and active communities, tackling poverty and inequality, transport and connectivity and educational development.

Applicants for the Area Initiatives Fund were advised that the budget would contribute up to 80% towards the total cost of a project up to a maximum of £10,000 where the work has been identified and prioritised by the community through a Community Action Plan, and would help communities to deliver targets identified within their action plans.

After careful deliberation the Banff and Buchan Area Committee granted the following funds:

1st Portsoy & Fordyce Scout Group - purchase of new minibus - £5,000; Aberchirder and District Community Association - community garden - £6,400; Aberchirder - and District Men’s Shed - £950; Alvah and Forglen Community Council - flower tubs - £720; Banff Sailing Club - replacement of flat roof £5,000; Boyndlie Community Hall - fire-retardant lacquer for hall£ - 1,872; Buchan Battalion Boys Brigade - venue, catering and transport for NSA Conference £1,500; Gardenstown Harbour Trustees - update of Heritage Centre £4,500; Home-Start Deveron - IT equipment - £2,072.

Invercairn Bowling Club - paving next to green - £3,400; Macduff Primary School - sound system - £1,200; North East Scotland Preservation Trust - structural survey of garden and glasshouses and fully-costed report detailing repairs - £2,400; Portsoy Community Enterprise - flood mitigation measures - £5,299; Portsoy and District Community Council - telescope £6,035.

Portsoy and District Community Council - motorised wheelbarrow - £1,748.

Rathen, Memsie & Cortes Community Council - swing park equipment - £ 10,000 and educational equipment for toddler groups who use the village hall - £5,000; Rotary Club of Fraserburgh - Christmas lights - £1,500; Sandend Amenities Council - replace heaters in Sandend Village Hall -£ 2,096.