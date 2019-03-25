Hotel to host Recruitment and Skills Fair

A Recruitment and Skills Fair will be held later this week in Macduff.

The event will be held on Wednesday, March 27 from 10am – 4pm at The Knowes Hotel.

A range of sectors and employers will be taking part in this event including Walkers, Gray & Adams, Aberdeenshire Council, Mears Care, Social Security Scotland and more.

Full Time and Part Time positions will be available on the day, along with Apprenticeship opportunities.

The jobs fair is an ideal occasion for job seekers to find out more about the options available to them, and what the businesses are looking for from applicants, giving them a stronger chance of securing a job. This represents a great opportunity not only for businesses to recruit staff, but also for job hunters to get a foot in the door.

There will be facilities to complete application forms on the day, and support will be available to those who want it.

Vacancies with organisations unable to attend the event will be advertised on a stand and visitors to the event are encouraged to bring copies of their CVs.

Workshops are taking place throughout the day on a range of subjects too.

Register for the event via Eventbrite.co.uk.

For more information about the Recruitment Fair, or if you wish to book a free stand, please call 01467 534867 or email: kristeen.barrie@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

The event has been organised by Aberdeenshire Council in Partnership with Aberdeen Foyer, Skills Development Scotland and Department for Work and Pensions.