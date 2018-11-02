How you can help bring some cheer all year round in Moldova

As well as seeking a host of items for Christmas parcels to send over to Moldova this year, charity Stella’s Voice is hoping to kit-out both Simon’s and Stella’s Houses with household goods.

Stella’s Voice, based at Faith Acres in Inverugie, always gleans tremendous support for its Christmas Appeal, but this year is asking Buchan folk to help provide the basics for the homes housing young teens saved from sex-traffiking.

Mark Morgan, Stella’s Voice European director, says: “We really need the basic household goods as the quilts, towels, bedding etc that are in Simon’s and Stella’s Houses are desperately in need of updating.

“We are looking for quilts, bedding, frying pans, microwaves , beakers, cups, saucers, plates, dishes towels etc,” he said.

“We always receive great support for our Christmas Appeal, but this is for the whole year.

“For instance, the boys in Simon’s House have been using the same quilts since it opened!”

If anyone can help, they can donate items to Stella’s Voice at Faith Acres or call the charity and they can come and pick up the goods for you. Their number is 0300 030 3530.