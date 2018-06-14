International flavour brought to Fraserburgh’s Super Saturday

Once again the weather stayed fine and the crowds turned out for Fraserburgh’s second Super Saturday of the year.

The international-themed event saw visitors treated to some traditional Thai dancing, while enjoying some authentic cuisine.

Pauline Cordiner, the Scottish storyteller, brought colour and fun to the day and was a massive hit with the children. Pictures: Johnny Johnston

Co-ordinator Alison Noble was once again delighted with the turnout, telling the Herald: “We had a great mix of stalls which the community seemed to really appreciate.

“To tie in with the international theme, we had a group of locally-based Thai ladies performing traditional dance and they really enagaged with the public.

“Fraserburgh’s Lochpots Primary School choir gave an incredible performance in the morning which was thoroughly enjoyed by the appreciative crowd.

“They sang their hearts out to our audiences and I would like to thank all the pupils and staff for coming along. It was wonderful to see them all and I’m sure everyone will agree they sang beautifully.”

In addition to the host of stalls selling local produce, clothing and jewellery, there was a host of activities for the youngsters to enjoy including a bouncy slide and face-painting.

The tasting gazebo hosted by Fraserburgh Rotary Club did a roaring trade with a selection of tasty nibbles from around the world provided by Ian McIntosh the Butcher, Nagendra’s Indian and European Restaurant, The Fish Plaice, Asda and John and Mary’s Polish Grocery Shop.

Fraserburgh Football Club’s ‘In The Community’ team also came along to meet their fans.

his year’s remaining events will be staged on July 14 - when the theme is Fit Fraserburgh - August 11, September 8 and December 8.

Alison added: “The Super Saturdays would not be possible without the backing and support of Aberdeenshire Council, FDT, traders, volunteers, entertainers and, of course, the local community.”

Bookings are already being taken for the July event and forms are available at Fraserburgh Development Trust on High Street or by emailing fraserburgh.super.saturdays@gmail.com