Invercairn Gala favourites return

The ever-popular Invercairn Gala is celebrating its 20th anniversary later this year.

Having managed to run a week-long festival come rain or shine, the gala has been able to donate nearly £200,000 to 60 local organisations and projects.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, gala organisers have again stuck to their winning formula, but have planned two ‘old school’ favourities - the Hurdy Race on Sunday, August 5 and the extremely popular Talent-less Show - which, according to many, is the highlight of the week.

Committee chair Peter Tair told the Herald: “The entertainment at the weekend has also gone up a notch and we have two tremendous bands playing on the Friday evening. The Real Adams is a very successful Bryan Adams tribute band, and to finish off the night, and playing for the first time at the gala, are Wireless who are an extremely successful band with a playlist to have everyone dancing the night away.

“On Saturday, however, our pièce de résistance headliner act is Gary Mullen and The Works with a ‘Night of Queen’.

“Gary won Stars In Their Eyes back in 2000 and has gone on in to worldwide international success ever since. Invercairn Gala were lucky to have Gary play while he was going through the heats many years ago and we are delighted he is able to return.”

Peter said the Invercairn Gala continued to be supported by a hugely-committed group of committee members and other helpers.

“Without their input, we would not have been able to reach this milestone anniversary,” he said. “It is great to see the young children who attended all those years ago now see their own children start coming to the gala week. As a lot of organisations similar to ours will confirm, the show goes on and never stops and we already have our bands booked for 2019 - who are two of the best ever bands we will have had to play at our marquee and who are delighted to be returning."

The Herald will feature the full programme closer to the event, but to-date confirmed activities include:

Saturday, August 4 - Open golf tournament

Sunday, August 5- Invercairn Gala Praise

Monday, August 6 - Children’s Treasure Trail

Tuesday, August 7 - Fun Run and Family Horse Racing Night

Wednesday, August 8 - Junior Bingo, Quiz Night and Talentless Show

Thursday, August 9 - Junior Disco and Prize Bingo

Friday, August 10 - Fancy Dress Competition and live bands

Saturday, August 11 - The Big Gala Day with host of attractions including bouncy bastles, crafts, baby show, archery, donkey rides, open 5-a-side football, zorbing, live bands, plus lots more.

You can contact the organisers through the Invercairn Gala Facebook page.