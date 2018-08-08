It’s Back to the Future for Super Saturday

Broch residents are being encouraged to go ‘Back to the Future’ for this weekend’s heritage-themed Super Saturday.

Organisers from Fraserburgh Development Trust have once again pulled out all the stops to ensure a packed line-up of activities and attractions is on offer in the town centre from 10am.

The Aberdeen and North-east Family History Society will have a bookstall and have members on hand to provide advice on how to research your family tree.

The Broch Drama Group will be performing a selection of musical numbers and selling tickets for their forthcoming production of Grease.

Also performing will be the talented Little Belly Dancers.

Aberdeenshire Council’s climbing wall makes a popular return for the kids as will the bouncy castle.

There’s another good line-up of stalls featuring the likes of Cakerella, Rhiannon Jewellery, P4 Crystals, Caught on Canvas and local honey courtesy of Longside Apiaries.

Local charities and groups on hand with helpful advice this Saturday will be Y-Suffer-In-Silence, Homestart North-east and Enable.

For all those hungry visitors there will be fantastic offerings from the Nippy Chippy, Bicocchi’s, Fraser Burgers and Taste of the Wild, not forgetting the ever-popular tasting gazebo manned by the town’s Rotary Club and supported by local producers and suppliers.

Local DJ Martyn Scott will once again be keeping the crowds entertained and informed throughout the day.