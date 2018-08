Fraserburgh Heritage Centre volunteers were delighted to welcome Japanese tour guide Fumiko Soda to the town recently.

Fumiko was in the North-east visiting the birthplace of 'Scottish Samurai' Thomas Blake Glover. who helped shape modern Japan.

Fumiko studies the wealth of information on Thomas Blake Glover

She said she was very excited about making this visit and after viewing the 'Glover Garden' in the centre, she was taken on a tour around Fraserburgh and shown places of significance to the young Glover.