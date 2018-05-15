Jesper’s donation to say thank-you

A Danish man has made a £200 donation to Fraserburgh Lifeboat a year after the crew rescued him.

Jesper Olsen is currently touring Scotland by road and made a point of visiting the Broch to hand over the donation to second coxswain John Stephen.

It was while Jesper was sailing from Burntisland to the Caledonian Canal aboard his nephew’s yacht ‘Upstart’ that a rope fouled their propeller between Fraserburgh and Peterhead, bringing their journey to a sudden halt.

Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called out and towed the stricken vessel into the harbour.

“It was just amazing what they did,” recalled Jesper.

“They were there in hardly any time at all and once they took us in tow we knew we were safe and in the hands of experts.

“It was really worth seeing the way they expertly towed and guided us safely to our moorings at the pontoons at Fraserburgh Harbour.”

Handing over the donation, he told John: “It’s the least we could do. We really appreciate the help we got and the work you guys do.

“And we were treated very well when we were here in Fraserburgh. It’s something you don’t forget.”

John Stephen thanked Jesper for his donation and said that the money would go to help Fraserburgh Lifeboat save lives at sea, saying: “It’s a fantastic gesture by Jesper.”

Meanwhile, as if to emphasise the important work of the Lifeboat, the Fraserburgh crew were called out to the aid of four Lithuanian men on an angling trip on Sunday who had been left adrift after the engine on their yawl failed between Fraserburgh and Sandhaven.

The Lifeboat attended along with local man Keith Stephen who had been in his small boat when he had picked up the May Day call.

The lifeboat towed the stricken vessel to just outside Sandhaven Harbour with Keith then taking over the tow into the narrow channel and towing them into the shallow and tidal harbour.