Jimmy is a finalist at awards

Former skipper and star of the highly successful Trawlermen series, Jimmy Buchan, has been shortlisted for a Lifetime Achievement gong at this year’s Fishing News Awards.

The award is made to an individual who, throughout this career, has been a true champion of UK or Irish commercial fishing.

On the awards page, it states: “Jimmy has been in the industry for 41 years and is a pillar of the community and a well-known role model to the fishing industry.

“His knowledge is second to none, and he works tirelessly to promote the industry, both locally and nationally.

“He has appeared on television and written a book about his life, both which have raised awareness of what a hard job being a fisherman is.

“Jimmy has been an enormous asset to the fishing industry and, although he is mostly shore-based now, his passion for the industry hasn’t waned. Jimmy has two very successful businesses, Amity Fish Co and Skipper’s Choice.

“He is also heavily involved in the processing sector as chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association.

“He regularly speaks at meetings and to community groups, extolling the benefits of eating fish and seafood, passing on his passion for the sea.”

Jimmy will be up against fellow finalists Graham Doswell (Halcyon NN114), David Fraser of the Wick-registered Opportune and former fisherman Mike Montgomerie.