Ladies Lunch raises over £3k for charity

Two friends hosted a charity Ladies Lunch at the Country Park Inn in Mintlaw recently.

The lunch, organised by Jill Moir and Rachael Hay on March 24, was a fundraiser for The Aberdeen University Development Trusts See Cancer campaign.

The pair have been supporters of The Development Trust since 2015 and have raised over £16,000 from their annual Think Pink day at Macbi in Mintlaw.

They said: “We have both been personally affected by Cancer and decided we wanted to do something to raise money but both knew we wanted the money to stay locally, we found out from staff at ARI about the cancer research carried out at Aberdeen University."

Last year the university launched its See Cancer campaign, a drive to bring a world class cancer research centre to Aberdeen. The University is seeking to attract the world’s brightest minds to lead pioneering cancer research.

The new centre will build on, and take to the next stage, the oncology research already underway at the University in areas including breast cancer and urological cancer, as well as increasing activity in a number of other key areas such as lung and colorectal cancers. It will also enable Aberdeen to develop further as a hub for vital clinical trials and enhance understanding of the role played by diet, nutrition, early-life influences and environmental factors in the development of the disease.

Speakers on behalf of the university, Dr Yazan Masannat and Kelly Anderson, attended the Lunch to give the guests some insight into how the money raised would be used.

Guests were entertained by local singer Catriona Molver and DJ Andrew Rennie of The Ice Of Discos. The day was captured by Portal Photographic.

Jill and Rachael added: "We would like to thank all our supporters, those who attended and companies that donated raffles and prizes, the day was a huge success and we raised £3,002.