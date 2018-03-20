Last chance to have your say on Minor Injury Units

This week is the last week of public information events about the Minor Injury Unit review, with the next meeting taking place at Fraserburgh Community & Sports Centre on Wednesday, March 21, from 3pm to 7pm.

MIUs are run by experienced nurses who can assess and treat minor injuries. They can also arrange for you to be transferred elsewhere if they suspect that you require further treatment.

MIUs usually operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The units are open to everyone. MIUs accept ‘walk-ins’ and patients can often be directed to them by NHS 24.

MIUs cannot treat anything that could be life-threatening such as chest pain or breathing difficulties. MIUs will also not treat any minor ailments (colds, coughs, hay fever…) as these can be treated by many pharmacists as part of the minor ailments service. However some of the larger MIU’s may also provide a Minor Ailments service.

There are Minor Injury Unit located in Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Inverurie, Aboyne, Banff, Insch, Huntly, Stonehaven and Turriff.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) has been asked to review the MIU’s across Aberdeenshire due to the fact that a number of the units are not regularly used, with low levels of patients presenting at them. The review will look at, location, demand, staffing levels and ongoing sustainability.

Once all the information has been gathered HSCP will prepare a report with recommendations which will be publicly presented to the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership Integration Joint Board (IJB) for consideration. The IJB will then consider the recommendations and any decisions made will then be turned into an implementation plan.