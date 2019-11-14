Leaflet aims to encourage more recycling in Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council is issuing a new leaflet to residents this week detailing what household waste can and cannot be recycled.

The leaflet – which has been funded by Zero Waste Scotland – provides clear, helpful advice encouraging residents to put the right materials in the right bin.

It follows a scheme earlier this year which saw stickers placed on the blue-lidded recycling bins specifying what can be recycled at kerbside.

New kerbside service changes will be implemented in 2020, in which collections will switch to a three-weekly cycle with non-recyclable waste collected once and recycling twice in every three weeks.

These changes have been successfully trialled in Mintlaw, Braemar, and Cruden Bay.

The new leaflet offers a reminder of what can be recycled prior to the new collection cycle; further details about how these changes will affect householders will be posted to householders closer to the time of change.

Currently, more than 70% of the waste produced in Aberdeenshire could be recycled using existing services, however, the current figure stands at around 43%.

In addition to being good for the environment, recycling is also much cheaper than landfill. The launch of the leaflet also coincides with this year’s European Week for Waste Reduction (November 16-24), an initiative promoting the implementation of awareness-raising actions about sustainable resource and waste management during a single week.

It encourages a wide range of audiences including local authorities, private companies, civil society as well as residents themselves to get involved.

Aberdeenshire Council Waste Manager Ros Baxter said: “Our easy-to-follow guide to recycling forms a key part of our continuing efforts to reduce the amount of food waste being sent to landfill, which will ultimately benefit the environment and save taxpayers’ money.

“From the proper disposal of food waste in your caddy to the wide range of materials which can go in your blue-lidded bin, this leaflet should be kept by every householder as a handy resource to further improve recycling.”