'Learn about Parkinsons' study day offered

Parkinson’s UK is holding a free one-day ‘Learn about Parkinson’s Study Day’ in Aberdeen next month.

The event has been specially-designed for health and social care workers and aims to drive up care standards.

Candice Dillen, education adviser at Parkinson’s UK in Scotland, says: “If you have patients, residents or service users who have Parkinson’s, we want to help you understand and care for them better.

“Our course covers: Diagnosis and stages of Parkinson's, motor and non-motor symptoms, treatment of Parkinson's and managing Parkinson's.

"Feedback from previous events shows these study days really help improve the confidence of health and social care staff when they are working with people with Parkinson’s.

The benefits for individuals and teams are significant and really help organisations to provide even better care.”

The course runs from 10am-3pm on Thursday, October 11 at the Aberdeen Community Health & Care Village on Aberdeen's Frederick Street.

Free places can be reserved now by contacting Candice Dillen at cdillen@parkinsons.org.uk