Lifeboat called out to drifting vessel

Fraserburgh Lifeboat was launched on Sunday afternoon after reports that a boat had been seen drifting in Gamrie Bay near Gardenstown.

After a thorough search of the area and communication with nearby vessels who had been in the vicinity, there were no signs of anyone in distress and the lifeboat was stood down by the Coastguard.

The incident is being treated as a false alarm with good intent.

“Fortunately the call out turned out to be a false alarm with good intent” said duty Coxswain John May.

“The member of the public who raised the alarm when they thought someone was in difficulty did absolutely the right thing.”