Lifeboat called out to grounded yacht

Fraserburgh Lifeboat came to the rescue of a grounded yacht in Peterhead Bay yesterday (Monday).

The small sailing yacht became stranded on rocks at the northern end of the Lido after it was compromised by the outgoing tide.

The alarm was raised at around 10.30am, but a shortage of coxswain cover on the Peterhead Lifeboat prompted the call-out of their Broch counterparts.

A nearby supply ship launched one of its rescue craft and safely took the two experienced sailors off the vessel uninjured.

Fraserburgh Lifeboat had to wait for high tide before it could be refloated and towed back to the safety of the marina.

HM Coastguard teams also attended the incident.