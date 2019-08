Fraserburgh lifeboat was tasked by UK Coastguard to assist a small boat with loss of power and drifting towards the rocks just off Inverallochy last night.

The lifeboat arrived on scene soon after being launched but thick fog meant it was very hard to find the stricken vessel.

After a seemingly long few minutes "Grace" was spotted and a tow line was quickly established. It was slowly towed into Fraserburgh and taken to the pontoons.

A relieved and grateful Andrius Simkus thanked all involved.