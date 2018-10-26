Lifeboat launched to assist speedboat

The Fraserburgh lifeboat was called out this morning to assist a speedboat that had lost power in Fraserburgh Bay.

The speedboat was difting quickly towards the surf breaking on the shore.

The lifeboat was launched from its temporary berth at the pontoons within ten minutes of receiving the initial call.

Just minutes later the lifeboat was on scene and its crew threw a tow line to the stricken vessel.

Having set up a tow successfully the lifeboat towed the speedboat back to Fraserburgh.

The occupant of the speedboat was safe and well.

The lifeboat’s 30th shout of the year comes on the day of its 160th anniversary.