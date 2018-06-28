Local crafters wanted to help police project

Police in Fraserburgh are running a Trauma Teddies initiative along with charity Children 1st and are looking for local crafers to help.

Members of the local community are being asked to knit or crochet the teddies which would then be handed out by Police Officers when attending incidents involving young children.

The purpose of the teddies is to take the focus away from the circumstances which have led to police involvement.

Occasions where teddies would be provided would be when a child has been involved in a road traffic collision, witness or victim of a crime, been reported as missing, or any other incident where the officer thinks the teddy would provide comfort.

The child receiving the teddy will be offered a follow up call from Children 1st to review the young person’s well being and to address any subsequent needs identified after the incident.

Patterns for the teddies can be obtained from Fraserburgh Police Station.

Mary Bobbins, Alterations & Haberdashery, and Fraserburgh Family Centre are accepting wool donations, which will be given to local sheltered houses to allow residents to help.

It is hoped that 50 teddies will be collected to enable officers to start distributing them.

As the scheme develops the teddies will be become available through other organisations that have contact with children.

Finished teddies can be dropped off at Fraserburgh Police Station.