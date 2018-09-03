Local dry stone walling course

The Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre is holding one of its popular dry stone walling courses this week.

The latest event will be held on Thursday and Friday at the Salmon Bothy in Portsoy.

Providing hands-on instruction and training in the skills involved in constructing and repairing of dry stone walls, the course will be of immense benefit to individuals, those within the construction industry, as well as representatives of community-based conservation organisations.

For more information and to book call 01888 511347.