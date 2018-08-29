Local sighting of missing Ramunas Spakauskas

Police believe missing man Ramunas Spakauskas was in the Cairntrodlie area of Peterhead at around 4pm on Friday, August 24.

Officers are urging anyone who was in that area around that time and may have seen him to get in touch with police on 101.

Motorists who were driving in the area have also been asked to review dash cam footage.

Ramunas (36), who has been reported missing from Peterhead, was last seen at around 8.30am on Thursday last week in the Bayview Crescent area of the town.

Inspector Paul McCruden said: “We are concerned for Ramunas’ welfare and we just want to make contact with him to ensure he is ok. His family have not heard from him and as time goes by naturally they are growing increasingly concerned.

“We want to stress that Ramunas is not in trouble in any way. We would ask that residents in the area again check any outbuildings and sheds that they have for signs that someone may have sought shelter there.

“Searches in the local area are continuing using specialist police resources. Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 1182 of August 23.

Ramunas is described as around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build, with short light brown hair.

When he was last seen he was clean shaven and was wearing a black hooded top with green stripes on the sleeves, dark blue jeans and grey trainers.