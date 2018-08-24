Local snappers get ready for season

Fraserburgh Photographic Society's 2018/19 season clicks into action on Thursday, September 6.

Its first meeting will be at 7.30pm in Room 3 of the JIC Building on Albert Street.

As well as welcoming new members there will be a general discussion about the activities in the weeks to come.

It follows a busy previous season, which saw Brian Sandison declared 'Photographer of the Year'.

September 13 is Members Night when amateur photographers can bring along up to ten images to show what they photographed during the summer.

Image submission can also be made for the monthly open competition.

On September 20 there will be a Twilight Photo Ramble then back to the JIC for tea at 9pm - just remember to bring your camera! The following week will take the form of a tutorial.

Image submissions can also be made for the open print competition.

Moving into October and on the 4th the results of the monthly open competition will be announced.

There will be a Photo Ramble on October 11.

Anyone requiring further information can visit www.fraserburghps.weebly.com