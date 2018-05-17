Local woman to take on KiltWalk

A Rosehearty woman is urging walkers to join her at the Aberdeen KiltWalk next month to raise money for charity.

Gillian Stevenson was inspired to take part by her father, Douglas, who has been living with Parkinson’s for two years after being diagnosed at the age of 59.

Gillian said: “My Dad’s been a pillar of strength for the family - always confident, hard-working and the life and soul of any event.

“For the first few months after his diagnosis, the medication stabilised his symptoms and nothing really changed.

“However, over the past two years, Dad’s symptoms have had an increased impact on him. It’s really tough to see him become frustrated at not being able to do some of the things that used to be second nature.

“Thankfully there’s been some fantastic support from the local Parkinson’s group in Fraserburgh for Dad, and friends and family have rallied round and joined in fundraising for Parkinson’s UK and to raise awareness of the condition.

“I’m taking on the challenge of the Aberdeen Kiltwalk to show solidarity with Dad and to help raise money.

“I appreciate all the support I’ve had and I’d love it if others can join me in walking for Parkinson’s UK - your support means more than words can say.”

The Aberdeen KiltWalk will be held on Sunday, June 3.