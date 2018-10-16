Long service award for Jackie

A local man has been presented with a long service award in recognition of 25 years of dedicated service to Fraserburgh Harbour.

Thanking Jackie Simpson for his many years of service and dedication, Harbour Convenor Michael Murray, presented Jackie with a token of appreciation on behalf of Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioners.

Jackie started working at Fraserburgh Fishmarket on October 11, 1993.

Jackie Simpson is pictured above with Harbour Convenor Michael Murray and the Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioners.