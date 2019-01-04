Lonmay couple’s 65 years of love

A Lonmay couple have recently celebrated 65 years together.

John Ruxton from Inverallohcy met his Fraserburgh-born sweetheart at a friend’s house when they were just 17.

Now both aged 86, John and Nannie are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

The couple had an intimate wedding at the Congregational Church in Fraserburgh on December 30, 1953 after Mr Ruxton returned from National Service.

A former mechanic, he said: “I came back here, and I worked at the Station Garage until 1969 when we opened our own business.”

Mrs Ruxton soon joined him, and the pair ran the family firm for years before they passed it on to their two sons, Robert and David.

On retirement they promised each other if they lived to their 80th year they would travel on the Orient Express across Europe.

This was an amazing experience which they said they would recommend to others.

When asked what the secret was to a long and happy marriage, the couple said that they worked as a team and both had different interests.

The happy couple now live in Lonmay and are visited regularly by their sons, their daughter Carol and their four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

To mark their special day they received a telegram from the Queen and a visit from local councillor Brian Topping who presented them with a gift of flowers and whisky on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.