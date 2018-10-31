Lottery fund boost for firm

An interactive technology firm has received a share of National Lottery good cause cash.

Digital Maker CIC was awarded £9,500 from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland – a quick and simple way to access small National Lottery grants of between £500 and £10,000.

Thanks to the funding, the group will deliver five-week courses where pupils will construct and programme a driverless RoboCar across secondary schools in Ellon, Inverurie, Banff, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Digital Maker CIC aims to provide high quality science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) education in Scotland to children aged nine years and over.

The courses are delivered by Martin Evans and Phil Thompson.

A National Lottery Awards for All spokesperson said: “This is National Lottery money making a real impact helping bring people and communities together across Scotland.

“Many of these projects will give people who feel lonely and cut off from the outside world a chance to re-connect and make new friends. All the projects receiving funding today are fantastic examples of small amounts of money making a big difference.”