Louise getting on her bike for gruelling charity challenge

A North-east woman will be cycling more than 1,000-miles later this year in aid of two great charities.

Louise Cruickshank will be tackling the ‘Tour o’ Scotland 2018' over 11 days during September and hopes to raise £25,000 in aid of Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and CLAN.

She will be supported during her effort by her Fraserburgh-born partner Ross MacRae, son of the highly-respected solicitor George MacRae MBE.

Ross told the Herald: "As part of the cycle, Louise will be taking in various towns that are connected to her family in some way. Given that I was born and brought up in the Broch, Louise has decided that she would like to visit the town on the first leg of her cycle."

He will be Louise’s support driver for her cycle and the couple are hoping to have members of her local cycling club joining her on the various legs of the tour.

Louise will set out from her farm near Rothienorman on September 15 and take in Aberdeen and Edinburgh on the east coast as well as Dumfries, Ayr and Oban on the west coast.

The first day of the tour will end, rather appropriately at CLAN House on Westburn Road in Aberdeen, while the final leg of the journey will take her from Inverness back to Logie Newton on September 26.

Louise has organised the entire event herself and has been training hard since the turn of the year in preparation for the event.

She said: "I have completed the ETAPE Loch Ness and Caledonia events as well as the very challenging Isle of Mull Sportive in gruelling 25 degree heat. I will also be cycling in the

Ride to the Sun on June 23 and Ride the North on August 25-26."

Louise has even designed her own kit specifically for the cycle and has been wearing this during her training sessions and at all the organised cycles.

In addition to the cycle challenge itself, Louise has arranged a black tie ball at Thainstone Exchange on Saturday, November 3 when the speaker for the evening will be Mark Beaumont, the man who is most famous for his exploits in cycling round the world.

You can find out more about Louise's challenge on social media at https://www.facebook.com/pg/touroscotland2018/posts/?ref=page_internal

To donate to her causes, go online at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=TourOScotland2018&isTeam=true