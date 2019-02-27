Man dies following A981 crash

A man has died following a serious road traffic collision on the A981 New Deer to Strichen road.

The crash happened near to Buchan House on Saturday, February 16.

48-year-old Arkadiusz Kostecki from the Fraserburgh area was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the collision at around mid-day but died from his injuries yesterday.

The 23-year-old man who was a passenger in the car sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Road Policing Sergeant Colin Matheson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Kostecki at this very sad time.

“Enquiries into the incident continue and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the Police to get in touch by calling 101."

No other vehicle was involved.