Man rescued from water after falling into Broch harbour

A man had to be rescued on Tuesday afternoon after falling into Fraserburgh Harbour.

Fishing boat crewmen working nearby threw him a life-ring and immediately raised the alarm. The man, who had been throwing out creels off the South Breakwater, was safely picked up by the pilot boat which had been in the vicinity. HM Coastguard launched the Fraserburgh Lifeboat which arrived on the scene shortly after, with its crew able to ascertain that the rescued person was uninjured and able to go home. Lifeboat CoxswainVic Sutherland commented: “Fortunately on this occasion we had a happy outcome but he was very lucky. The harbour pilot boat just by chance was in very close proximity and was able to respond.”