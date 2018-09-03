Maud Railway Museum to host open weekend

Another fascinating insight into the North-east's former rail infrastructure is being held this weekend.

Maud Railway Museum will commemorate the 48th anniversary of the last train to Peterhead which saw a special farewell excursion chartered by the GNSR Association which ran on September 5, 1970.

Meanwhile, the trustees will soon be meeting Aberdeenshire Council to plan improvements to the museum site for the 2019 season when it is hoped to enhance the experience of visitors to Maud.

As well as displaying a large number of items, ephemera, and photographs relating to the former Buchan Railway lines, the museum is also home to a fully-restored railway carriage which was carried convicts from Peterhead Prison to the granite quarries at Stirlinghill.

Awaiting restoration at the Maud attraction is a munitions wagon which was used at various naval dockyards in the earlier part of the 20th century.

There is also a display of photographs of the Fraserburgh to St Combs Light Railway which operated from 1903 to 1965.

The museum always welcomes donations of photographs and local railway relics and is seeking to recruit new members and volunteers to assist with looking after the museum

and its visitors.

The open weekend runs from 10.30am to 4pm on both the Saturday and Sunday, with the final open weekend of the year being held on October 6-7.