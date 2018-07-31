Members wanted for Broch group

Nominations are being sought for six new members of Fraserburgh Community Council.

Community councils are non-political organisations that offer an important voice on behalf of the communities they serve.

Becoming a member involves offering approximately two hours per month in the evening to meet and contribute your ideas and opinions about the things that matter on a day-to-day basis, as well as helping shape the future development of the town.

These are voluntary positions and a great chance to have your voice heard in the discussions about improving many aspects of the environment for Fraserburgh people.

Anyone over the age of 16 can put themselves forward and no qualifications are necessary.

The group is keen to spread the word to anyone who would like to find out more, or who wishes to complete a nomination form. Applications must be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday, August 28.

If there are more applications than places available, a community council election will need to be held.

Interim chair Mary Melville said: “This is an especially good time for new people to put themselves forward as there is so much going on in the town so a real chance to put forward ideas and help shape both new and future projects of all kinds, both large and small.”

Nomination forms are available from Connect Café, Broad Street, Fraserburgh, by email at banffandbachanamo@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or by calling 01467 530700.