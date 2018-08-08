Men jailed over Broch armed robbery

Two men who forced their way into a Broch house brandishing a shotgun have been jailed.

A jury at the High Court in Aberdeen took just three hours to find Slessor Buchan (39) and Scott Fowler (38) guilty of the armed robbery in the town's Gray Street earlier this year.

Slessor Buchan was jailed for seven years

The pair had denied forcing their way into the house wearing masks, assaulting the occupant and firing the shotgun into the ceiling. It was alleged the pair - with numerous previous convictions between them - had committed the robbery to obtain drugs.

Judge Lord Uist sentenced Buchan to seven years and Fowler to ten years.

Following the verdict, Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: “Buchan and Fowler took their threatening behaviour to the extreme by using a firearm to deliberately frighten their victim.

"It would have been a terrifying experience and one which would have a long-lasting impact if you believed your life was at risk.

“The pair also showed no regard for the surrounding community as they carried out their appalling act. Incidents of this nature are unheard of in Fraserburgh - let alone the North-east - and they acted with no consideration for the fear and alarm they would inevitably cause.

“I welcome today’s conviction so that they can now start facing the consequences of the enormity of their actions."