Motive expands fabrication division at North-east base

Marine equipment specialist Motive Offshore has expanded its fabrication division at its main site at Boyndie with a £250,000 investment.

It will enable the company to offer a more enhanced service to clients whilst secured a key appointment to manage the division.

The expansion will also allow the company, which specialises in the manufacture, rental and servicing of high quality marine equipment and associated services, to supply a more robust fabrication service. A large amount of Motive’s fabrication work is set to be based out of UK ports, including Peterhead, Aberdeen, Montrose and Blyth in Northumberland.

Motive employs 85 staff across the group, having created more than 20 local jobs in the past year and Colin Forsyth has been appointed as general manager to oversee the fabrication division expansion.

Bringing 35 years of engineering and fabrication experience in the oil & gas and marine industries to the firm, Colin said: “The team at Motive has fantastic experience already in building deck machinery to a high standard of workmanship.

"Personally having worked alongside some of the Motive workforce previously, I know we have the skills set to enhance our service provision profile to our clients. Offering turnkey fabrication packages and sea-fastening services will simplify logistical movements of hire equipment and provide potential cost savings to our clients."

Sales and operations director James Gregg added: “Delivering fabrication from Boyndie improves efficiency and offers our client base a more cost-effective solution to their fabrication needs, ensuring that we can enhance the service we are offering them."