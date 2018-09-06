MP drops in on Mintlaw fundraiser

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid attended an ‘intoxicating brew’ fundraiser for the rare genetic condition 22q11 Deletion Syndrome recently.

The Scottish Conservative MP stopped by the event at the Garrett in Mintlaw, hosted by Gemma Martin from Peterhead.

22q11, also known as DiGeorge Syndrome, is a genetic condition affecting an estimated one in 1,800 births. It can cause congenital heart problems, frequent infections, developmental delays and learning problems and is the second most common genetic condition after Down’s.

Mr Duguid sits as chair of the All-Party Parliament Group (APPG) for the condition and has spoken on several occasions in parliament on the issue.

He presented a Ten Minute Rule Bill to the House of Commons in June, calling for the NHS to publish a strategy to deal with the condition.

Mr Duguid said: “I would like to thank the ladies and gentlemen who joined Gemma Martin at the Garret in Mintlaw for letting me interrupt their ‘intoxicated brew’ event and speak to them.

“It was wonderful to see so many people out spreading awareness for 22q11, and raising so much money.

“I gather that £2,300 was raised before the party had even started, so I’m looking forward to hearing the grand total.

“As chair of the 22q11DS APPG in Westminster, and with my Ten Minute Rule Bill calling on the NHS to develop a strategy for improved diagnosis and treatment, it is great to see the increasing awareness of the condition.”

The fundraiser was part of a wider campaign to raise awareness and many ‘Have a brew for 22q’ events took place. There will also be an awareness day on November 22.