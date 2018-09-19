MP enjoys a hectic tour of Fraserburgh events

The North East Scotland College in Fraserburgh was the venue for the first of several visits by David Duguid MP to the town at the weekend.

David heard about its strategic plan for 2018-2021 and its aim to deliver high quality, accessible and inclusive learning opportunities, develop skills and potential in students and work with partners to deliver positive change for individuals and business and to ensure the local economy benefits from a diverse workforce in the coming years.

David enjoyed a tour of the Fraserburgh Heritage Centre

He was delighted to officially open the Celebrate the Difference at the campus in Fraserburgh on Saturday which showcased different cultures and minority groups and which aims to challenge preconceptions and discrimination.

David said: “I would like to commend the performers, volunteers and organisers of the event for a fantastic display of community and would like to thank the Student’s Campaign for funding the event.”

The following day, David took part in Doors Open Day by visiting Fraserburgh Heritage Centre.

He said: “Doors Open Day is a fantastic event which encourages members of the public to visit buildings of interest making them free to access during the event and promoting buildings which are not normally open to visitors.

“The Heritage Centre showcases the vibrant and rich history of the area and its historical industries including engineering, manufacture and trade and well as fishing.”

David would like to thank the organisers of all these events for the effort they put in to making them a success and all the volunteers who regularly give up their time.