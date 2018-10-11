MP in visit to Home Start North East

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid went along to the AGM of Home Start North East Aberdeenshire recently, after making a donation to help the cause.

The group, based in Fraserburgh, covers the whole of the north-east and offers advice, friendship and practical help to parents with young children.

Mr Duguid was also recently invited to take part in a YouGov survey for which he received a £60 donation to a nominated charity.

David chose Home Start North East as the recipient - after a conversation with one of the trustees at the ‘Celebrate the Difference’ event in Fraserburgh on 15 September.

Mr Duguid said: “This is a valuable service, helping families with young children deal with the challenges they face.

“They support parents as they learn to cope, improve their confidence and build better lives for their children.

“Mostly run by volunteers, one of the biggest issues they have (is making sure people are aware of the service they can provide. Nominating them to receive £60 from a YouGov poll I recently took part in will hopefully go some small way to support the excellent work they do for families.”