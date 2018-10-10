MP visits Fraserburgh organisation

David Duguid MP was invited to attend the AGM of Home Start North East Aberdeenshire this week after making a donation to help the cause.

Home Start North East Aberdeenshire is based in Fraserburgh but covers the whole of the north-east. The organisation offers advice, friendship and practical help to parents with young children.

The team of staff, volunteers and trustees are committed to ensuring children are given the best possible start in life.

Across all four nations of the United Kingdom, 16,000 volunteers support 30,000 families and 60,000 children to help transform their lives.

There are 269 local, independent Home-Starts. At the heart of each Home-Start’s work is home visiting volunteer support.

Families struggling with post-natal depression, isolation, physical health problems, bereavement and many other issues receive the support of a volunteer who will spend around two hours a week in a family’s home supporting them in the ways they need.

Home-Starts across the UK also support families in groups, hold day trips and Christmas parties and help access local services, as well as lots of other support.

Mr Duguid was also recently invited to take part in a YouGov survey for which he received a £60 donation to a nominated charity.

David chose Home Start North East as the recipient - after a conversation with one of the trustees at the ‘Celebrate the Difference’ event in Fraserburgh on 15 September.

Mr Duguid said: "On Monday this week, I was invited to attend the AGM of Home Start North East Aberdeenshire (NEA).

“This is a valuable service, helping families with young children deal with the challenges they face.

“They support parents as they learn to cope, improve their confidence and build better lives for their children.

“Mostly run by volunteers, one of the biggest issues they have (other than funding) is making sure people are aware of the service they can provide.

“Nominating Home Start North East Aberdeenshire to receive £60 from a YouGov poll I recently took part in will hopefully go some small way to support the excellent work they do for families across the North East.”